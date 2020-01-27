Left Menu
Development News Edition

Demi Lovato gets emotional during her Grammy's performance

American singer Demi Lovato got emotional during her powerful performance at the 2020 Grammy's stage.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 27-01-2020 21:20 IST
  • |
  • Created: 27-01-2020 21:20 IST
Demi Lovato gets emotional during her Grammy's performance
Demi Lovato (Image courtesy: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

American singer Demi Lovato got emotional during her powerful performance at the 2020 Grammy's stage. The 27-year-old marked her first major performance since July 2018, just brought her into tears.

Making her comeback even more memorable, Demi performed a song that she wrote shortly before her apparent overdose. The singer even uploaded a picture of herself on Instagram, and captioned it, "What an unbelievable night. My first time back on stage in almost 2 years. So emotional for me. Thank you all for the love, support and for sharing this moment with me. I love you all."

Selena also posted about the mystical performance on her Instagram story, and wrote, "I wish there were words to describe how beautiful." Along with her jaw-dropping performance, Demi looked angelic in a white ball-gown.

Ahead of the singer's performance, a source told E! News that, "As painful as it is to be reminded and to relive, she doesn't want to forget. The songs are extremely raw and emotional for her. It's going to be a big moment for her to share with the world and open herself up like this." "Demi will be expressing her struggles through sobriety, rehab and will address the overdose in her own creative way. Writing the music has been very therapeutic for Demi and has helped her a lot in her sobriety. She is excited to share her story with her fans and wants to be able to go on tour and reconnect," an insider added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Mumbai: BEST staff hold protest march against management plans

Mahindra Lifespace Q3 profit down 91% at Rs 1.8 cr

Taliban claims to have shot down US military plane in Afghanistan

Experts identify potential security, privacy risks posed by e-scooters

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Heavy deployment of armed forces in Malkangiri's cut-off area after villagers killed Maoist

The cut-off area in Odishas Malkangiri district turned into a fortress with a huge deployment of armed forces on Monday, two days after villagers killed a Maoist and left another injured for attacking them for supporting development activit...

Thousands flee northwest Syria as Assad pushes closer to Idlib

A renewed drive by President Bashar al-Assad to recapture rebel-held territory in Syrias northwest sparked a fresh exodus of many thousands of civilians toward Turkeys border on Monday amid heavy air strikes, aid workers and witnesses said....

Reported Pompeo comments put Ukraine in awkward spot before visit

Reported comments by U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo appearing to play down Ukraines importance to Americans have put Kiev in an awkward spot days before Pompeo is due to visit. Ukraine is already walking a political tightrope over the ...

Al-Qaeda affiliate claims Mali attack that killed 20

Nouakchott, Jan 27 AFP A prominent jihadist group based in the Sahel and linked to al-Qaeda claimed responsibility Monday for a weekend attack that killed 20 Malian security forces. Sundays dawn attack on the Sokolo camp in central Mali, ne...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020