Selena Gomez opens up about her relationship with Justin Bieber

American singer Selena Gomez has revealed that she was the victim of emotional abuse when she was in a relationship with Justin Bieber.

  Updated: 27-01-2020 21:39 IST
  Created: 27-01-2020 21:39 IST
Singer Selena Gomez (Image courtesy: Instagram) . Image Credit: ANI

American singer Selena Gomez has revealed that she was the victim of emotional abuse when she was in a relationship with Justin Bieber. According to Fox News, when Selena was asked being asked by media about her latest single, 'Lose You to Love Me', the singer replied, "I'm very proud of it. It has a different meaning to me now from when I wrote it. I felt I didn't get a respectful closure, and I had accepted that, but I know I needed some way to just say a few things that I wish I had said."

"It's not a hateful song, it's a song that is saying I had something beautiful," she further added. Selena further mentioned that it is dangerous to stay in a victim mentality and felt that she was a victim of certain abuse when asked about Justin Bieber.

She said, "As much as I definitely don't want to spend the rest of my life talking about this, I am really proud that I can say I feel the strongest I've ever felt and I've found a way to just walk through it with as much grace as possible." Bieber has not commented on the same yet. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

