Grammys 2020 ratings plummet to all time low

The greatest night for the music industry - Grammy Awards - might have been a hit in terms of attendance of the celebrities but it failed to earn big ratings in terms of viewership, reported Fox News. The three-hour-long event full of trophy handouts and performances could gather only 18.7 million viewers on CBS which, according to Nielsen ratings, is the lowest-rated broadcast in its history.

The broadcast of the 62nd Grammy Awards witnessed a rough drop of about six percent as compared to its 61st edition which brought in 19.9 million viewers. Further, the music award function has witnessed a staggering 53 percent drop since 2012 when the viewership was 39.9 million.

This year's Grammy event paid several tributes to the late NBA legend Kobe Bryant who lost his life in a helicopter crash on the day of the Grammy event. Grammy Awards 2020 marked a big night for the 18-year-old musician Billie Eilish who made history by sweeping the function by taking home five golden gramophones including the biggies - Song of the Year, Album of the Year, Best New Artist of the Year, and Record of the Year. (ANI)

