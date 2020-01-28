Left Menu
Development News Edition

New 'Transformers' movies under development

Paramount and Hasbro are going in for a revamp of the multibillion-dollar film franchise 'Transformers'.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 28-01-2020 12:19 IST
  • |
  • Created: 28-01-2020 12:19 IST
New 'Transformers' movies under development
Transformers optimus prime . Image Credit: ANI

Paramount and Hasbro are going in for a revamp of the multibillion-dollar film franchise 'Transformers'. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the producers have signed two writers - Joby Harold and James Vanderbilt - to write separate scripts as the companies pursue concurrent development

Harold co-wrote the upcoming Zack Snyder zombie movie 'Army of the Dead' while Vanderbilt is best known for writing David Fincher's 'Zodiac'. The idea of revamping the famous action-thriller came over a year after the December 2018 release of the last Transformers-related flick, 'Bumblebee'. It was spin-off focusing on one of the most famous characters. The movie was the most critically acclaimed 'Transformers' movie.

The film series was launched in 2007 with 'Transformers'. Helmed by Michael Bay, the movie featured Shia LaBeouf and Megan Fox. The series hit the box office highs with 2011's 'Dark of the Moon' and 2014's 'Age of Extinction', both of which made over USD 1.1 billion. By hiring Harold and Vanderbilt, the producers expect the writers to give the franchise a chance to expand the 'Transformers' universe and to build out multiple arcs.

The underlying storyline is the seemingly never-ending battle between the good robots-who-can-turn-into-cars, Autobots, and the wicked robots-who-can-turn-into-military-hardware, Decepticons. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Mumbai: BEST staff hold protest march against management plans

Mahindra Lifespace Q3 profit down 91% at Rs 1.8 cr

One Punch Man Season 3 release period, Know more on Saitama’s presence, What latest we know

Taliban claims to have shot down US military plane in Afghanistan

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

Videos

Latest News

South African Airways gets 3.5 bln rand emergency funding from development bank

Cash-strapped state carrier South African Airways SAA will receive 3.5 billion rands 244 million of emergency funding from the Development Bank of Southern Africa, the airlines business rescue practitioners said on Tuesday. SAA is fighting ...

UPDATE 1-South African Airways gets 3.5 bln rand emergency funding from state-owned bank

Cash-strapped state carrier South African Airways SAA will receive 3.5 billion rand 244 million of emergency funding from the government-owned Development Bank of Southern Africa, the airlines business rescue practitioners said on Tuesday.S...

SC seeks Centre's response on plea for relocating Gir lions to Madhya Pradesh

The Supreme Court on Tuesday sought response from the Centre on a plea by an NGO seeking direction for shifting some Asiatic lions from Gujarats Gir forest to a wildlife sanctuary in Madhya Pradesh. A bench comprising Chief Justice S A Bobd...

Following are the top foreign stories at 2000 hours

FGN39 ISRAEL-NETANYAHU-3RDLD GRAFT Israels Netanyahu indicted on corruption charges after dropping immunity bidJerusalem Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was formally indicted on corruption charges on Tuesday, hours after he withdr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020