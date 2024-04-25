Left Menu

Cancellation Rumors of Zack Snyder's Rebel Moon Series Disproved by Industry Insider

Devdiscourse | New York | Updated: 25-04-2024 13:10 IST | Created: 25-04-2024 13:08 IST
Cancellation Rumors of Zack Snyder's Rebel Moon Series Disproved by Industry Insider
Jack Snyder’s science fiction story, Rebel Moon, is slated to continue despite rumors suggesting its cancellation following mixed reviews. The series, launched with much fanfare, introduced viewers to a universe of sprawling space adventures beginning with "Rebel Moon" and subsequently "The Scargiver."

The films are set on a peaceful moon named Veldt, focusing on a farming colony facing threats from the tyrannical Motherworld led by General Belisarius. Kora, a young woman with a mysterious past, emerges as a central character, rallying warriors across the galaxy to combat the oppressive Imperium forces.

Despite some critical backlash and the spread of cancellation rumors, the series is poised for expansion. A notable rumor was shared on X by Daniel Richtman, stating, “#Netflix’s new film chief, 𝘿𝙖𝙣 𝙇𝙞𝙣, has reportedly confirmed the upcoming #RebelMoon director’s cuts will officially be the last we see from the panned 𝙕𝙖𝙘𝙠 𝙎𝙣𝙮𝙙𝙚𝙧 universe. There will be no further sequels.” This post, however, lacks confirmation from any official sources connected to Netflix or the films.

Contrary to these claims, Rebel Moon writer Kurt Johnstad provided a promising outlook for the franchise in an interview with Screenrant. He clarified the ambitious scope of the series, stating, “So when I say six movies, it’s really a trilogy with each movie being two parts. That’s how we’re thinking of it now. But, again, a lot of things have to happen… But that’s what we want to do. We want to give fans six movies or a trilogy in two parts each… Actually, Zack has already started writing because he’s like that. I think he’s already written the first thirty pages of movie three.”

Zack Snyder also commented on the future structure of the series in a discussion with Radiotimes. He indicated the potential for the series to include four to six films, depending on the decision to split the subsequent movies of the trilogy as done with the initial ones. Furthermore, Snyder mentioned that director’s cuts for "A Child of Fire" and "The Scargiver" are anticipated to be released around August 2024.

These developments confirm that the "Rebel Moon" universe has much more to offer, with plans well underway for extending the narrative and exploring more of its intricately crafted cosmic landscape. Fans of Snyder’s distinct cinematic style can thus expect more epic storytelling in this sci-fi universe.

