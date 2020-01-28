Left Menu
'The Batman' starts filming

  • PTI
  • Los Angeles
  Updated: 28-01-2020 13:28 IST
  • Created: 28-01-2020 13:28 IST
Director Matt Reeves has started shooting for Robert Pattinson-led DC superhero movie "The Batman" . The filmmaker on Tuesday took to Twitter to announce the beginning of the first schedule of the much-anticipated Warner Bros. film.

"#DayOne #TheBatman," he captioned an image of a clapperboard and also tagged the film's director of photography Greig Fraser. The Batman", which is scheduled to be released on June 21, 2021, also features Paul Dano as the Riddler, Colin Farrell as Penguin, Zoe Kravitz as Catwoman, Jeffrey Wright as Commissioner Gordon, and Peter Sarsgaard in a mystery role.

Reeves has penned the script with Mattson Tomlin.

