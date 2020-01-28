Left Menu
Super Junior returns with 2YA2YAO on YouTube, Video turns viral

The performance’s ‘V Live’ broadcast will take place as scheduled, and so we ask for your abundant attention toward ‘Super Junior The Stage’. Image Credit: YouTube / SMTOWN

Super Junior creates headlines by releasing its 9th album Timeless including a music video for its title track 2YA2YAO. Here you get the details!

Super Junior aired an official statement on Monday, January 27 via the group's official fan community. It said:

"Hello. Thank you to all E.L.Fs for your cheers toward 'Super Junior 'The Stage'. Due to the recent threats of the Coronavirus, we have decided to carry out the recording for 'Super Junior The Stage' scheduled for this January 28 privately.

Due to various factors which have already been prepared in advance, we are unfortunately unable to reschedule the recording; as a result, we ask fans for their understanding in this decision to hold the show privately.

However, the performance's 'V Live' broadcast will take place as scheduled, and so we ask for your abundant attention toward 'Super Junior The Stage'.

SM Entertainment has revealed a dance collaboration preview on January 27 for the album's title track 2YA2YAO. The video features talented dance team performers from Hong Kong, France, Thailand and Mexico including Super Junior members.

2YA2YAO is of a style of music that Super Junior has never tried before. The varied vocal colours of the members of Super Junior are highlighted in each section.

Click the embedded video to watch and listen to Super Junior's latest release on 2YA2YAO.

