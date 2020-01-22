Left Menu
Development News Edition

DinDin talks on his friendship with Song Hye-Kyo’s ex-love Song Joong-Ki in army

DinDin talks on his friendship with Song Hye-Kyo’s ex-love Song Joong-Ki in army
DinDin further said that the kind personality of Song Hye-Kyo’s ex hubby, Song Joong-Ki was severe and he would to repay his friendliness. Image Credit: Wikipedia / Facebook

So far, Song Joong-Ki's name created headline mainly due to his divorce with Song Hye-Kyo. Their legal split not only disappointed their global fans and lovers, it also became a topic of discussion and continued for several months. However, currently we have a different update on the young actor.

The Descendants of the Sun star, Song Hye-Kyo's former husband, Song Joong-Ki may closely linked with many celebrities, filmmakers and producers from South Korea, Hollywood and Bollywood as he is also a globally known actor. But have you ever heard of his friendship with a common public whom people rarely know?

Song Joong-Ki's name was brought up on SBS Love FM's radio show Kim Sang Hyuk and DinDin's Oppa Radio. DinDin, the military man-turned-rapper said that he met the ex-love of Song Hye-Kyo while serving the army. He also talked on his friendship with the star who is still known for his role in Descendants of the Sun series.

"I met someone in the army that I would never be able to meet in real-life. I met Song Joong-Ki. It was fascinating. He greeted me warmly. So from then on, I took care of him as if I was his manager," the South Korean rapper, DinDin said.

DinDin said that although they were not acquaintances, Song Joong-Ki treated him and all the other soldiers warmly from their very first encounter. "He was amazing. He was warm and welcoming to me," DinDin added.

DinDin further said that the kind personality of Song Hye-Kyo's ex hubby, Song Joong-Ki was severe and he would to repay his friendliness. "I took care of Song Joong-Ki like I was his manager in the military," he cited.

Like others, DinDin seems to be highly impressed with Song Joong-Ki's true personality. Even he has always been lauded for his thoughtful and considerable personality.

As far as Song Joong Ki's new project is concerned, we have already reported earlier that he discontinued his contract with Blossom Entertainment and joined hand with History D&C Entertainment. Although there is no update, the 34-year-old actor was previously said to be flying to Columbia and stay there for 90 days for filming the movie Bogota.

Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on Song Joong-Ki and Song Hye-Kyo and other Korean celebrities.

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Phishing scams caused over 67% of ransomware infection in 2019

Bisleri gives tempos to distributors as part of new initiative

UPDATE 2-Prince Harry arrives in Canada to prepare for non-royal life

Telcos, including Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea, move fresh plea in SC seeking fresh schedule for payment of Rs 1.47 L Cr statutory dues.

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

WEF2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

SDG13: How you can reduce global warming by changing your food habits

The mega narratives of various international organizations give the impression that fighting global warming is only a job of government agencies. However, the European Investment Bank EIB has designed a questionnaire which besides making th...

Videos

Latest News

Chilean central bank hopeful of no recession, will prevent peso panic - deputy governor

Chiles central bank will intervene forcefully if violent protests threaten its peso currency again, though it hopes the relative calm in recent weeks will be enough to keep the country out of recession, its deputy governor Joaquin Vial said...

Macron loses cool with Israeli security in 'Chirac moment'

When French President Emmanuel Macron visited Jerusalems Old City on Wednesday, he also trod in the footsteps of one of his predecessors, Jacques Chirac, by engaging in a heated argument with Israeli security. The altercation broke out when...

UPDATE 4-Prosecutor paints former Hollywood mogul Weinstein as 'a rapist'

New York prosecutors began making their rape case against Harvey Weinstein on Wednesday, describing the former movie producer as a Hollywood power broker who was no match for his female accusers. The man seated right there was not just a ti...

U.S. Sen. Schumer says Bidens have "nothing to do" with Trump impeachment charges

U.S. Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer on Wednesday did not slam the door shut on the possibility of Joe Biden or his son Hunter testifying in the impeachment trial of President Donald Trump, but he said there was no need to hear from ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020