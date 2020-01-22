DinDin talks on his friendship with Song Hye-Kyo’s ex-love Song Joong-Ki in army

So far, Song Joong-Ki's name created headline mainly due to his divorce with Song Hye-Kyo. Their legal split not only disappointed their global fans and lovers, it also became a topic of discussion and continued for several months. However, currently we have a different update on the young actor.

The Descendants of the Sun star, Song Hye-Kyo's former husband, Song Joong-Ki may closely linked with many celebrities, filmmakers and producers from South Korea, Hollywood and Bollywood as he is also a globally known actor. But have you ever heard of his friendship with a common public whom people rarely know?

Song Joong-Ki's name was brought up on SBS Love FM's radio show Kim Sang Hyuk and DinDin's Oppa Radio. DinDin, the military man-turned-rapper said that he met the ex-love of Song Hye-Kyo while serving the army. He also talked on his friendship with the star who is still known for his role in Descendants of the Sun series.

"I met someone in the army that I would never be able to meet in real-life. I met Song Joong-Ki. It was fascinating. He greeted me warmly. So from then on, I took care of him as if I was his manager," the South Korean rapper, DinDin said.

DinDin said that although they were not acquaintances, Song Joong-Ki treated him and all the other soldiers warmly from their very first encounter. "He was amazing. He was warm and welcoming to me," DinDin added.

DinDin further said that the kind personality of Song Hye-Kyo's ex hubby, Song Joong-Ki was severe and he would to repay his friendliness. "I took care of Song Joong-Ki like I was his manager in the military," he cited.

Like others, DinDin seems to be highly impressed with Song Joong-Ki's true personality. Even he has always been lauded for his thoughtful and considerable personality.

As far as Song Joong Ki's new project is concerned, we have already reported earlier that he discontinued his contract with Blossom Entertainment and joined hand with History D&C Entertainment. Although there is no update, the 34-year-old actor was previously said to be flying to Columbia and stay there for 90 days for filming the movie Bogota.

