Margot Robbie would love to see Poison Ivy join DCEU

Actor Margot Robbie said she would love to see Poison Ivy join Harley Quinn, her character, in the DC Entertainment Universe in future. The duo have often been established as close friends, with some versions of the relationship even being portrayed as being romantic.

Asked which which other DC characters she would love to see interact with films going ahead, Robbie said she always wanted Harley Quinn to reunite with Poison Ivy. "I've been pushing a Poison Ivy reunion for a long time... "I've been really working that angle for a long time. Because obviously Ivy and Harley have such an incredible relationship, so I would love to explore that," the actor told CBR.

Robbie is returning as Harley Quinn in "Birds of Prey: And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn", in which she also serves as a producer. The new film is a spin-off of "Suicide Squad" that introduced Robbie's character Harley Quinn.

"Birds of Prey" , directed by Cathy Yan, also features Mary Elizabeth Winstead as Huntress, Jurnee Smollett-Bell as Black Canary, Ella Jay Basco as Cassandra Cain and Rosie Perez as Renee Montoya. The movie is slated to be released on February 7.

