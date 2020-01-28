Will ask Emmy Rossum to return for 'Shameless' finale: Showrunner

Writer John Wells, the showrunner of popular series "Shameless" , says he would like actor Emmy Rossum to return for the show's finale. Rossum, who starred as Fiona Gallagher in Showtime's series, was an original cast member who exited the drama post season nine.

"Shameless" was renewed for an 11th and final season earlier this month and Wells said he hopes the actor would be able to take some time out of her busy schedule. "I'll certainly ask her. She's very busy and she does a lot of other things. We all love each other and we've been through wonderful things together, so I'll ask her and hopefully, she'll be available at the time that we do it.

"But we're so far from knowing what that would be and when that would be, and she's just started on her new project for the Peacock, Angelyne, so I'm going to leave her to that for quite some time... until I start bugging her," Wells told Entertainment Weekly. In December 2016, it was reported Rossum had successfully lobbied for a higher salary per episode than her "Shameless" co-star, William H Macy.

She contented that she had more screen time and thus longer hours on set, and was even supported by Macy in her campaign.

