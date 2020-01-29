India, France discuss co-production of films, set up joint working group

India and France on Tuesday discussed ways and means to co-produce films and collaborate on audio visual exchanges. The two countries also agreed to set up a joint working group towards implementation of these objectives after wide-ranging discussions between Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar and French Culture Minister Franck Riester here.

"India and France discussed on ways and means on co-production of films and also collaborate in audio visual exchanges. We agreed to have a joint working group towards implementation of these objectives," Javadekar tweeted after the meeting. Riester had on Monday met producers from the film industry to promote France as a destination to shoot movies and explore the future of joint ventures between the two countries.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.