Left Menu
Development News Edition

DJ Khaled shares first picture of his newborn son Aalam

American DJ Khaled has shared the first picture of his newborn son -- Aalam.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 29-01-2020 20:42 IST
  • |
  • Created: 29-01-2020 20:42 IST
DJ Khaled shares first picture of his newborn son Aalam
DJ Khaled (Image courtesy: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

American DJ Khaled has shared the first picture of his newborn son -- Aalam. Khaled previously revealed his newborn son's name after winning the best rap/sung performance at the 2020 Grammy Awards.

The photo was shared on Khaled's Instagram that included his older son Asahd enjoying bedtime with brother, who is lying next time to him, swaddled in blankets. "BROTHERS ! ASAHD ! And AALAM ! Jan 20 . 2020 Time 11 : 42 pm. AALAM 8 ponds 4 ounces WE THE BEST ! MORE LOVE MORE BLESSINGS !," read the caption of the post.

On January 20, Khaled disclosed his son's birth by posting a series of pictures. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Reliance seeks to counter India plastics pushback with new road project

Raising sizeable capital could be challenging for Yes Bank: Ind-Ra

FACTBOX-Airlines suspend some flights to China over coronavirus

New panel set up to help make Sustainable Development Goals a reality

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Much-changed PSG see off Pau to book quarter-final spot

Ligue 1 leaders Paris St Germain progressed to the French Cup quarter-finals with a comfortable 2-0 win at third tier Pau on Wednesday. Goals from Leandro Paredes and Pablo Sarabia either side of halftime were enough to earn the champions v...

WRAPUP 2-U.S. fourth quarter goods trade deficit widens, prompting growth forecast cuts

The U.S. goods trade deficit rose sharply in December as imports rebounded and businesses became more cautious on accumulating inventory, prompting some economists to cut their fourth quarter economic growth estimates.The housing market als...

Pakistan says terrorists from Afghanistan fired 2 rockets on border

Pakistan on Wednesday said that terrorists from Afghanistan fired two rockets which landed near a border crossing, forcing authorities to close down the frontier for security purposes. The rockets landed near the Torkham Border Terminal on ...

No voting in European Parliament on CAA: Sources

In a diplomatic win for India, there will be no voting in the European Parliament on the resolution on the Citizenship Amendment Act CAA on Thursday, government sources told ANI. The voting in the Parliament was scheduled for Thursday on a ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020