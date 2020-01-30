Wes Anderson's 'The French Dispatch' to release in US on July 24

Filmmaker Wes Anderson's next directorial feature "The French Dispatch" will hit the theatres in the US on July 24. The announcement was made by studio Searchlight Pictures on Wednesday, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The movie, which is set in Paris during the 1950s and follows a group of journalists at an American newspaper bureau, will feature Timothee Chalamet, Benicio del Toro, Léa Seydoux, Mathieu Amalric and Jeffrey Wright. Anderson's frequent collaborators -- Adrien Brody, Bill Murray, Tilda Swinton, Frances McDormand, Saorise Ronan, Owen Wilson and Bob Balaban -- will also star.

The filmmaker, whose last directorial was 2018's "Isle of Dogs" , previously said the new movie will explore the issues of the "real world", including freedom of the press. "(It's about an) American journalist based in France (who) creates his magazine. It is more a portrait of this man, of this journalist who fights to write what he wants to write.

"It's not a movie about freedom of the press, but when you talk about reporters you also talk about what's going on in the real world," Anderson told French publication Charente Libre in April last year. The director has developed the story with Roman Coppola, Jason Schwartzman and Hugo Guinness.

