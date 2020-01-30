Left Menu
Jason Statham, Kevin Hart in talks for Sony's 'The Man from Toronto'

  • Los Angeles
  • Updated: 30-01-2020 11:17 IST
  • Created: 30-01-2020 11:12 IST
Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons

Hollywood stars Jason Statham and Kevin Hart in negotiations to headline Sony's upcoming action-comedy "The Man From Toronto" . Patrick Hughes, best known for "The Expendables 3" and "The Hitman's Bodyguard", will direct the movie from a script by Robbie Fox.

According to Deadline, Fox developed the story idea in collaboration with Jason Blumenthal. The story follows a case of a mistaken identity as one of the world's deadliest assassin, known as the Man from Toronto, and a New York City screw-up run into each other at an Airbnb. A clash of personalities, and a clash with deadly killers, ensues.

Blumenthal will also produce the movie alongside Todd Black and Steve Tisch. Bill Bannerman will serve as executive producer. Statham, 52, most recently starred in "Fast & Furious: Hobbs & Shaw", which also had a cameo from Hart. He will next feature in Guy Ritchie's "Cash Truck" .

Hart, 40, who reunited with Dwayne Johnson for "Jumanji: The Next Level" recently, will also star in "Fatherhood" for Sony.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

