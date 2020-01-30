Anshuman Jha's 'Lord Curzon Ki Haveli' adds Rasika Dugal

Actor Rasika Dugal has joined the cast of Anshuman Jha's directorial "Lord Curzon Ki Haveli". Jha, who featured in Dibakar Banerjee's "Love Sex Aur Dhoka" , will be making his directorial debut with the black comedy-thriller.

"I am excited and grateful to have an artist of Rasika's calibre join the cast of 'Lord Curzon Ki Haveli'. "I think casting the right person is 60% of the battle as a maker. And I have finally found the perfect Ira who happens to be one of my favourite actors going around," Jha told PTI.

The film also stars Arjun Mathur and Tannishtha Chatterjee.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.