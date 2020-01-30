Left Menu
Development News Edition

Saoirse Ronan named as ambassador for Irish Film Institute

  • PTI
  • |
  • Dublin
  • |
  • Updated: 30-01-2020 17:48 IST
  • |
  • Created: 30-01-2020 17:48 IST
Saoirse Ronan named as ambassador for Irish Film Institute

Actor Saoirse Ronan has been named the inaugural ambassador for the Irish Film Institute (IFI). According to the institute's official website, the multiple award-winning Irish actor will be involve in a three-year commitment to act as an advocate for the IFI's vital work in exhibition, preservation and education.

Ronan, 25, said she is honoured to play a small part in IFI's effort to share the brilliant work that is out there with as many people as possible. "I am delighted to have been asked to be the inaugural IFI Ambassador. Film in Ireland is always something I will support.

"Our industry is going from strength to strength through the incredible projects being produced at home and abroad by Irish filmmakers, and by producers from across the pond also," the actor, known for her performance in films such as "Brooklyn" and "Lady Bird", said in a statement. IFI director Ross Keane expressed gratitude towards Ronan for her "unwavering support" of their vision and mission to promote film culture.

"Saoirse has achieved excellence in her craft, which is a value we strive for across our remit of film exhibition, preservation and education. Having previously collaborated with Saoirse on our fundraising campaign in 2011, we are thrilled to be working with her once again as she supports the Irish Film Institute into a new decade. This is a huge endorsement of the IFI," Keane added. In 2011, Ronan's recognition of the transformative power of film led her to feature in the IFI's preservation fundraising campaign, lending her talent to help raise awareness of vital funds needed to build a new preservation facility for materials preserved in the IFI Irish Film Archive.

The actor came to international prominence in 2007 with her starring role in "Atonement", for which she received Golden Globe, BAFTA, and Academy Award nominations for best supporting actress, making her one of the youngest actresses to receive an Oscar nomination in the category. Ronan is currently nominated for a best actress BAFTA and an Academy Award for "Little Women" , which reunites her with "Lady Bird" director Greta Gerwig.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Coronavirus toll mounts to 170 in China

Raising sizeable capital could be challenging for Yes Bank: Ind-Ra

UPDATE 1-White House tells Bolton his manuscript contains classified material, cannot be published

Reliance seeks to counter India plastics pushback with new road project

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Kafeel Khan held in Mumbai over 'inflammatory remarks', handed over to UP Police

Uttar Pradesh police on Thursday obtained transit remand for Dr Kafeel Khan, arrested in Mumbai for allegedly making inflammatory remarks at an anti-CAA protest at Aligarh Muslim University last month. A police official said the doctor, who...

C'garh cabinet passes anti-CAA resolution, may bring motion in

The Congress-led Chhattisgarh government is likely to table a resolution in the state Legislative Assembly against the recently enacted Citizenship Amendment Act CAA. The state cabinet on Thursday passed a resolution opposing the Act and u...

Ethiopian airlines suspends all flights to China amid coronavirus outbreak

Ethiopian airlines on Thursday has suspended all flights to China, where an outbreak of coronavirus has killed at least 170 people, according to the airlines passenger call centre.An Ethiopian Airlines spokesman declined to comment....

EC to hold special meeting to review Delhi's poll preparedness

Election Commission of India ECI has decided to convene a special meeting on the evening of January 31 to review the poll preparedness of ensuing Delhi elections. The meeting will be held with the Chief Electoral Officer, Delhi along with D...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020