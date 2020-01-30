Saoirse Ronan named as ambassador for Irish Film Institute

Actor Saoirse Ronan has been named the inaugural ambassador for the Irish Film Institute (IFI). According to the institute's official website, the multiple award-winning Irish actor will be involve in a three-year commitment to act as an advocate for the IFI's vital work in exhibition, preservation and education.

Ronan, 25, said she is honoured to play a small part in IFI's effort to share the brilliant work that is out there with as many people as possible. "I am delighted to have been asked to be the inaugural IFI Ambassador. Film in Ireland is always something I will support.

"Our industry is going from strength to strength through the incredible projects being produced at home and abroad by Irish filmmakers, and by producers from across the pond also," the actor, known for her performance in films such as "Brooklyn" and "Lady Bird", said in a statement. IFI director Ross Keane expressed gratitude towards Ronan for her "unwavering support" of their vision and mission to promote film culture.

"Saoirse has achieved excellence in her craft, which is a value we strive for across our remit of film exhibition, preservation and education. Having previously collaborated with Saoirse on our fundraising campaign in 2011, we are thrilled to be working with her once again as she supports the Irish Film Institute into a new decade. This is a huge endorsement of the IFI," Keane added. In 2011, Ronan's recognition of the transformative power of film led her to feature in the IFI's preservation fundraising campaign, lending her talent to help raise awareness of vital funds needed to build a new preservation facility for materials preserved in the IFI Irish Film Archive.

The actor came to international prominence in 2007 with her starring role in "Atonement", for which she received Golden Globe, BAFTA, and Academy Award nominations for best supporting actress, making her one of the youngest actresses to receive an Oscar nomination in the category. Ronan is currently nominated for a best actress BAFTA and an Academy Award for "Little Women" , which reunites her with "Lady Bird" director Greta Gerwig.

