Left Menu
Development News Edition

Justin Bieber opens up about doubts he had before proposing Hailey

Justin Bieber spilt some secrets as he appeared on 'The Ellen DeGeneres Show'.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 30-01-2020 23:43 IST
  • |
  • Created: 30-01-2020 23:43 IST
Justin Bieber opens up about doubts he had before proposing Hailey
Justin and Hailey Bieber [Photo courtesy: Instagram]. Image Credit: ANI

Justin Bieber spilt some secrets as he appeared on 'The Ellen DeGeneres Show'. The singer openly shared about wife Hailey Bieber. While he acknowledged their longtime friendship and relationship, the "Baby" singer confessed to Ellen that he was not sure about getting down on one knee, reports E! News.

"I was extremely nervous," Justin recalled the moment of proposing to Hailey. "I felt, like, in the past, we talked about, you know, me asking the question and it felt like she would say yes. So, I wasn't really nervous about the saying yes, but the thing is just, like, I think I was more nervous about, 'Am I going to make this commitment? Am I able to make this commitment as a man and be able to honor, you know, what I say?'' he said. "Because, you know, that's a serious commitment when you say you're going to love someone for better, for worse and, like, be faithful," the singing star continued.

He chirped, "But I finally was like, 'I'm gonna make the decision and follow through with it and be a husband and, you know, this is what I've always wanted. I'm gonna choose this woman and just do it.'" Justin finally gathered courage and the couple tied their knots in 2018. A year later Justin and Hailey again had a lavish ceremony.

Before going further with the conversation, Ellen showed a throwback picture from the couple's first time meeting each other 10 years ago. "I had no idea that I was going to marry her at that time," he said as he smiled at the picture. "But I'm glad it worked out because she's an amazing, amazing, amazing person. She really is. She's super precious. I enjoy spending my life with her." Justin also acknowledged Hailey's contribution to the creation of 'Yummy'. When asked about the inspiration behind the song, the singer bragged, "My sex life. Yeah, I mean it is what it is, right? I'm married now...Is it getting hot in here?" (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Coronavirus toll mounts to 170 in China

India-Bangladesh joint exercise SAMPRITI-IX to be conducted from 3 Feb

IOC Q3 net profit at Rs 2,688.54 cr

Equity indices fall mirroring global stocks, Yes Bank top loser

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

Videos

Latest News

EXPLAINER-Rapid spread of China coronavirus fuels global alarm

International alarm over the coronavirus that emerged in Wuhan, China in December is driven by its rapid spread and the fact that infectious disease experts cannot yet know how deadly or contagious it is.Within weeks, the virus has infected...

Senior Republican sees 'completion' of impeachment trial Friday or Saturday

The No. 3 Republican in the U.S. Senate said on Thursday Republicans were prepared to stay through the completion of President Donald Trumps impeachment trial whether late on Friday or on Saturday.Senator John Barrasso told reporters Republ...

Pilots union files suit to block American Airlines flights to China

A pilots union on Thursday filed suit in a Texas court seeking a temporary restraining order to immediately halt American Airlines U.S.-China service amid a coronavirus outbreak. The Allied Pilots Association cited serious, and in many ways...

UPDATE 4-S.Korean officials face eggs, invective as quarantine plane takes off

Angry South Koreans volleyed eggs and expletives on Thursday at a minister and officials trying to defuse their ire over plans to quarantine hundreds of citizens set to be flown home from the epicentre of a new virus epidemic in China.The f...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020