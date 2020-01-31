Hilary Duff felt 'guilty' over second child

Singer-actor Hilary Duff said she felt "guilty" about having a second baby. Last October, the "Lizzie McGuire" star welcomed daughter Banks with boyfriend Matthew Koma. She also shares six-year-old son Luca Comrie with former husband Mike Comrie.

"The guilt that I felt for bringing her into the world was so big. It was just he (Luca) and I for so long that he was like, 'Why? Why, Mom? Why would you do this? I really just love the way it is.' And it wasn't bratty, it was just so sad. "I was like, 'How do I reverse this? It's too late now.' It's such big feelings. When you're pregnant, everything just feels more magnified," Duff, 32, told web portal PureWow.

The actor said Luca warmed up to Banks the moment he saw her the first time. "He came in after I had her. I was just holding her, and the look on his face was an absolute shock. He just said, 'That's my sister!' It's a chemical reaction between siblings sometimes where he knows he has to protect her," she said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.