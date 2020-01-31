Dua Lipa to release next LP on April 3

Pop singer Dua Lipa's next album "Future Nostalgia" is set to hit the market on April 3. The singer made the announcement on Twitter.

"Future Nostalgia - The Album - Coming to you April 3rd - Shot by Hugo Comte," Lipa tweeted. This will be her sophomore album after her self-titled LP which released in 2017.

"Future Nostalgia" will feature the previously-released title track, lead single "Don't Start Now" and the upcoming "Physical," out on Friday.

