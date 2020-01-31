Left Menu
Development News Edition

'Loki' series set to debut Sera, Marvel's first trans character

  • PTI
  • |
  • Los Angeles
  • |
  • Updated: 31-01-2020 11:17 IST
  • |
  • Created: 31-01-2020 11:09 IST
'Loki' series set to debut Sera, Marvel's first trans character
Image Credit: Wikimedia

Marvel Studios is planning to introduce Sera, its first transgender character in the debut season of "Loki" , the upcoming Disney Plus series. According to The Illuminerdi, the role is being described as a major supporting character that will not only appear on the series but also in the Marvel Cinematic Universe in the future.

Sera is an Anchorite. The Anchorites are a small group of male, wingless Angels who were kept inside a temple in Heven, the Tenth Realm. Sera was the only one of the Anchorites who identified as a woman, thus being the first and, so far, an only major trans woman in Marvel comics. She also happens to be in a relationship with the character of Angela who is the daughter of Odin, Loki's father.

The six-episode series will take place after the events of "Avengers: Endgame" and explore a different version of the story, with Loki, played by Tom Hiddleston, at its center. "Loki" series, directed By Kate Herron, will premiere in 2021.

Geeks Worldwide last year broke the news that Marvel was casting a transgender character, speculating it could be Sera. Earlier this month, Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige said MCU will get its first transgender superhero but there was no definite timeline for that.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Coronavirus toll mounts to 170 in China

IOC Q3 net profit at Rs 2,688.54 cr

India-Bangladesh joint exercise SAMPRITI-IX to be conducted from 3 Feb

Equity indices fall mirroring global stocks, Yes Bank top loser

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Young couple brutally thrashed by men in Maha's Jalna, 1 held

A young couple was brutally thrashed by a group of four men at a village in Jalna district of Maharashtra, police officials said on Friday. The video of the incident went viral on social media, following which Maharashtra Home Minister Ani...

MP: Coach separated from express train after technical glitch

Alert railway personnel averted an accident by safely separating a coach of the Somnath- Jabalpur Express that had developed a technical glitch at Ujjain district of Madhya Pradesh on Friday, an official said. A technical glitch in a wheel...

Oman advises against travel to China due to coronavirus outbreak

Omans health ministry on Friday advised against travel to China because of the coronavirus outbreak.It is advisable not to travel to China unless it is absolutely necessary, the ministry said in a Twitter posting....

ISI converts Sikh terror groups into drug cartels

Pakistans intelligence agency, the Inter-Service Intelligence ISI has turned several chiefs of Sikh terror outfits based in Pakistan into drug smugglers who are destroying a generation of youth of Punjab and other parts of India, informed s...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020