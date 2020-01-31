Left Menu
Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs. Ex-actress says Weinstein promised her movie deal in exchange for threesome

An actress-turned-costume designer told jurors in the Weinstein rape trial on Wednesday the former Hollywood producer promised her a movie deal if she had three-way sex with him and his assistant. The designer, Dawn Dunning, and another accuser who took the stand Wednesday, Tarale Wulff, are not among the women Weinstein is charged with assaulting. But they are two of the three women prosecutors are calling to bolster their case against the former producer by trying to provide evidence of his motives or methods. Billie Eilish sweeps Grammy Awards with top four prizes

Teen sensation Billie Eilish swept the Grammy Awards on Sunday, winning all four top prizes - album, song, record of the year and best new artist - in a rare feat at the music industry's highest honors. Eilish, an 18-year-old newcomer with a unique sound, won for her debut studio album "When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?" while her hit single "Bad Guy" was named record of the year and song of the year. In all, she took home five awards. Billie Eilish to give 'special performance' at Oscars show

Newly minted Grammy winner Billie Eilish will perform live at the Oscars ceremony next month, organizers said on Wednesday, raising speculation she may debut her recording of the new James Bond movie theme song. Eilish, 18, swept the Grammy Awards on Sunday by taking the four top prizes - album, record, song of the year and best new artist. She was only the second musician ever to win all four Grammys on the same night. Margot Robbie hints at more female action movies at 'Birds of Prey' premiere

Australian actress Margot Robbie hinted that her new female-led action film "Birds of Prey" could be the first in a series of movies as she reprised the role of comic antihero Harley Quinn in what she has called a passion project. Robbie, 29, who has been nominated this year for two BAFTAs and an Oscar, was on the red carpet for the world premiere of "Birds of Prey and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn," to give it its full name, in London on Wednesday. Weinstein accuser expected to testify about alleged rape, relationship with producer

A onetime aspiring actress who prosecutors say maintained a relationship with Harvey Weinstein after he raped her because she felt "trapped" is expected to testify against the former Hollywood producer at his Manhattan criminal trial on Friday. Weinstein, 67, has pleaded not guilty to raping the aspiring actress, Jessica Mann, and to sexually assaulting another woman, Mimi Haleyi. Since 2017, more than 80 women have accused Weinstein of sexual misconduct. Bryant death has Lopez and Shakira planning Super Bowl message

Kobe Bryant's death in a helicopter crash has reminded everyone how fragile life is, Jennifer Lopez and Shakira said on Thursday, and the pop superstars plan to use their Super Bowl halftime show to convey that message. "Life is so fragile and that is why we have to try and live every moment as intensely as we can," Shakira told a packed news conference. "We will be celebrating life, celebrating diversity in this country.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

