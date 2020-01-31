BAFTAs to go carbon neutral

The British Academy has announced that the 2020 BAFTA Awards ceremony will be "carbon neutral". According to The Hollywood Reporter, the organisers are making a number of changes to their approach in an attempt to become more sustainable.

The post ceremony at the Royal Albert Hall will offer only one meat item on its menu, which will have a vegan starter and dessert. The awards, which are set to be held on February 3, have also decided to ditch lavish goody bags, containing Champagne bottles and expensive beauty products which were presented to the nominees.

They will now get a slimline wallet, made from recycled plastic and filled with vouchers. In another change, the cars bringing the stars to the BAFTAs will be electric, while the lights on the red carpet are for the first time being switched to be energy-saving LED bulbs.

As for the actual red carpet itself, it will be 100 percent recyclable. The BAFTA changes comes close on the heels of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association deciding to have a plant-based menu at the Golden Globes.

The upcoming Academy Awards ceremony will also see its menu being 70 per cent plant-based, and 30 per cent vegetarian, fish and meat.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.