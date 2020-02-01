Karan Johar's 'Takht' to release on Christmas 2021

Filmmaker Karan Johar's much-anticipated historical drama "Takht", starring Ranveer Singh, Vicky Kaushal, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Anil Kapoor, will hit the theatres on December 24 next year. The movie, which also features Alia Bhatt, Janhvi Kapoor and Bhumi Pednekar, is set in the Mughal era.

Johar announced the release date of the film and shared the first teaser on Twitter. "Presenting 'Takht'. Produced by Hiroo Yash Johar, Karan Johar & Apoorva Mehta

Screenplay by Sumit Roy. Starring Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal, Bhumi Pednekar, Janhvi Kapoor and Anil Kapoor. Releasing Christmas, 24.12.2021," the director tweeted on Saturday. "Takht", which marks Johar's first attempt at directing a period drama, traces the relationship between Mughal emperor Aurangzeb and his brother Dara Shukoh.

Hussain Haidry has penned the dialogues for the film. The movie is Johar's follow-up to 2016's "Ae Dil Hai Mushkil" and the director will start filming the project in March.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.