Cannes jury Spike Lee to helm theatrical show 'American Utopia'

Theatrical concert 'American Utopia' by David Byrne is all set to be recreated through the reel. And Cannes jury Spike Lee is all set to helm the project. According to the Hollywood Reporter, the project features Byrne of the band 'Talking Heads'. "Pinch me. This couldn't have worked out better for this project," musician Byrne said in a statement.

He shared in his excitement, "Spike Lee directing and Participant producing -- two socially engaged teams, well, three, if you count us in the band, coming together in what I feel, will be something moving, important, and unlike anything, anyone has seen before." David Linde, CEO at Participant also added, "'American Utopia' is a true celebration from a great artist and a beautiful reminder to our nation that we are all born barefoot and wearing the same suit.

"We are incredibly excited to work with Mr Byrne and the incomparable Spike Lee, along with RadicalMedia, River Road and Warner Music Group in bringing this one-of-a-kind event out of the theatre to audiences around the world," he said. The film will include live performances from the Broadway show and makers have planned for a release in by this year itself. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.