'Malang Hui' track from 'Malang' to be released tomorrow

Disha Patani on Sunday announced that her next song from the upcoming film 'Malang' will be released tomorrow.

  • Updated: 02-02-2020 15:11 IST
  • Created: 02-02-2020 15:11 IST
Poster of the song 'Malang Hui' (Image Source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

Disha Patani on Sunday announced that her next song from the upcoming film 'Malang' will be released tomorrow. The song by the name 'Malang Hui' will feature Patani in the video.

The 27-year-old actor shared a poster of the song on Instagram where she is seen posing amidst fireworks donning a black sequined skirt and bralette top paired with black knee-length boots. "Sara is ready to unleash the madness. The question is, are you?! #HuiMalang out tomorrow. #5DaysForMalang #7FebWithMalang," Patani captioned in the picture.

Earlier, the makers of the song dropped tow love tracks 'Phir Na Milein Kabhi' and 'Chal Ghar Chalein' from the film. The action-thriller directed by Mohit Suri stars Aditya Roy Kapur, Disha Patani, Anil Kapoor and Kunal Khemu.

The revenge drama is set to hit the big theatres on February 7. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

