'1917' wins best film at Britain's BAFTA film awards

Sam Mendes's "1917" won best film and best director at the British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA) awards at a star-studded ceremony on Sunday.

The immersive World War One drama was also honoured in the outstanding British film, sound, production design, cinematography and special visual effects categories.

