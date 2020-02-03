Left Menu
Laura Dern named Best Supporting Actress at 73rd BAFTA awards

Converting her BAFTA nomination into a win, Laura Dern won the Best Supporting Actress title for "Marriage Story" at the 73rd BAFTA awards on Sunday (local time), Variety reported.

Laura Dern with her award for Supporting Actress in 'Marriage Story' at the British Academy of Film and Television Awards (BAFTA) at the Royal Albert Hall in London.. Image Credit: ANI

Converting her BAFTA nomination into a win, Laura Dern won the Best Supporting Actress title for "Marriage Story" at the 73rd BAFTA awards on Sunday (local time), Variety reported. The comedy-drama is an incisive and compassionate look at a marriage falling apart but also an effort to keep the whole family in together.

The 52-year-old actress Dern plays the role of a lawyer Nora Fanshaw, who represents Scarlett Johansson's Nicole in her divorce from Adam Driver's Charlie. American actor Adam Driver plays the role of a stage director and Johansson takes up the character of Nicole, an actor.

Meanwhile, Brad Pitt was named the best supporting actor for his role in Quentin Tarantino's Once Upon A Time. Pitt, who has six previous BAFTA nominations to his name and one win for "12 Years a Slave", was not able to make it to the ceremony. Margot Robbie picked up the prize on his behalf.

The 2020 BAFTA Film Awards are taking place in London. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

