Here is the complete list of winners for BAFTA awards

'1917' the Sam Mendes' World War I epic dominated the BAFTA awards on Sunday night. The film received seven awards including the best film, best director and best cinematography at the Royal Albert Hall. According to The Hollywood Reporter, 'Joker' came away with three wins, including best actor for Joaquin Phoenix and the British Academy's inaugural casting award. Renee Zellweger won the best actress, meanwhile Brad Pitt won the best supporting actor for 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood' and Laura Dern received the best-supporting actress for 'Marriage Story'.

Here is the complete list of Winners: Best Film 1917 (WINNER)The IrishmanJokerOnce Upon a Time in HollywoodParasite

Leading ActressJessie Buckley, Wild RoseScarlett Johansson, Marriage StorySaoirse Ronan, Little WomenCharlize Theron, BombshellRenee Zellweger, Judy (WINNER) Leading ActorLeonardo Dicaprio, Once Upon a Time in HollywoodAdam Driver, Marriage StoryTaron Egerton, RocketmanJoaquin Phoenix, Joker (WINNER)Jonathan Pryce, The Two Popes

Director1917, Sam Mendes (WINNER)The Irishman, Martin ScorseseJoker, Todd PhillipsOnce Upon a Time in Hollywood, Quentin TarantinoParasite, Bong Joon-ho CastingJoker, Shayna Markowitz (WINNER)Marriage Story, Douglas Aibel, Francine MaislerOnce Upon a Time in Hollywood, Victoria ThomasThe Personal History of David Copperfield, Sarah CroweThe Two Popes, Nina Gold

Rising StarAwkwafinaJack LowdenKaitlyn DeverKelvin Harrison Jr.Micheal Ward (WINNER) Film Not in the English LanguageThe FarewellFor SamaPain and GloryParasite (WINNER)Portrait of a Lady on Fire

Special Visual Effects1917, Greg Butler, Guillaume Rocheron, Dominic Tuohy (WINNER)Avengers: Endgame, Dan Deleeuw, Dan SudickThe Irishman, Leandro Estebecorena, Stephane Grabli, Pablo HelmanThe Lion King, Andrew R. Jones, Robert Legato, Elliot Newman, Adam ValdezStar Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, Roger Guyett, Paul Kavanagh, Neal Scanlan, Dominic Tuohy Supporting ActorTom Hanks, A Beautiful Day in the NeighborhoodAnthony Hopkins, The Two PopesAl Pacino, The IrishmanJoe Pesci, The IrishmanBrad Pitt, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood (WINNER)

Original ScreenplayBooksmart, Susanna Fogel, Emily Halpern, Sarah Haskins, Katie SilbermanKnives Out, Rian JohnsonMarriage Story, Noah BaumbachOnce Upon a Time in Hollywood, Quentin TarantinoParasite, Han Jin-won, Bong Joon-ho (WINNER) DocumentaryAmerican FactoryApollo 11Diego MaradonaFor Sama (WINNER)The Great Hack

Outstanding Debut by a British Writer, Director or ProducerBait, Mark Jenkin (Writer/Director), Kate Byers, Linn Waite (Producers) (WINNER)For Sama, Waad Al-Kateab (Director/Producer), Edward Watts (Director)Maiden, Alex Holmes (Director)Only You, Harry Wootliff (Writer/Director)Retablo, Alvaro Delgado-Aparicio (Writer/Director)* Adapted ScreenplayThe Irishman, Steven ZaillianJojo Rabbit, Taika Waititi (WINNER)Joker, Todd Phillips, Scott SilverLittle Women, Greta GerwigThe Two Popes, Anthony Mccarten

Supporting ActressLaura Dern, Marriage Story (WINNER)Scarlett Johansson, Jojo RabbitFlorence Pugh, Little WomenMargot Robbie, BombshellMargot Robbie, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood Cinematography1917, Roger Deakins (WINNER)The Irishman, Rodrigo PrietoJoker, Lawrence SherLe Mans '66, Phedon PapamichaelThe Lighthouse, Jarin Blaschke

EditingLe Mans '66, Andrew Buckland, Michael McCusker (WINNER)The Irishman, Thelma SchoonmakerJojo Rabbit, Tom EaglesJoker, Jeff GrothOnce Upon a Time in Hollywood, Fred Raskin Costume DesignThe Irishman, Christopher Peterson, Sandy PowellJojo Rabbit, Mayes C. RubeoJudy, Jany TemimeLittle Women, Jacqueline Durran (WINNER)Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, Arianne Phillips

Production Design1917, Dennis Gassner, Lee Sandales (WINNER)The Irishman, Bob Shaw, Regina GravesJojo Rabbit, Ra Vincent, Nora SopkovaJoker, Mark Friedberg, Kris MoranOnce Upon a Time in Hollywood, Barbara Ling, Nancy Haigh Sound1917, Scott Millan, Oliver Tarney, Rachael Tate, Mark Taylor, Stuart Wilson (WINNER)Joker, Tod Maitland, Alan Robert Murray, Tom Ozanich, Dean ZupancicLe Mans '66, David Giammarco, Paul Massey, Steven A. Morrow, Donald SylvesterRocketman, Matthew Collinge, John Hayes, Mike Prestwood Smith, Danny SheehanStar Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, David Acord, Andy Nelson, ChristopherScarabosio, Stuart Wilson, Matthew Wood

Original Score1917, Thomas NewmanJojo Rabbit, Michael GiacchinoJoker, Hildur Gudnadottir (WINNER)Little Women, Alexandre DesplatStar Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, John Williams British Short FilmAzaar, Myriam Raja, Nathanael BaringGoldfish, Hector Dockrill, Harri Kamalanathan, Benedict Turnbull, Laura DockrillKamali, Sasha Rainbow, Rosalind CroadLearning to Skateboard in a Warzone (If You're a Girl), Carol Dysinger, Elena Andreicheva (WINNER)The Trap, Lena Headey, Anthony Fitzgerald

British Short AnimationGrandad Was a Romantic, Maryam Mohajer (WINNER)In Her Boots, Kathrin SteinbacherThe Magic Boat, Naaman Azhari, Lilia Laurel Makeup and Hair1917, Naomi DonneBombshell, Vivian Baker, Kazu Hiro, Anne Morgan (WINNER)Joker, Kay Georgiou, Nicki LedermannJudy, Jeremy WoodheadRocketman, Lizzie Yianni Georgiou

Animated FilmFrozen 2Klaus. -WINNERA Shaun the Sheep Movie: FarmageddonToy Story 4 Outstanding British Film1917 (WINNER)BaitFor SamaRocketmanSorry We Missed YouThe Two Popes

(ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.