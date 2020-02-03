My sensitivities to religions will always be on point: Karan Johar on 'Takht'

Filmmaker Karan Johar, who is set to direct period drama "Takht" , says his sensitivities to religions across the world will be on point as it is something he takes care of. The magnum opus, which features Anil Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ranveer Singh, Vicky Kaushal, Alia Bhatt, Janhvi Kapoor and Bhumi Pednekar, is set in the Mughal era.

When asked how he will strike a balance in 'Takht' as Bollywood period films have often been criticised for endorsing Islamophobia, Karan told reporters, "You're talking to someone who has directed 'My Name is Khan'." "My sensitivities to religions across the world will always be on point. That's something I believe as a human being and as a citizen of this great country and of the world. Sensitivity to everyone and everything is something we take very deep care of. 'Takht' is not a story I wrote, history wrote that story. I'm only telling it," he added.

"Takht" marks Karan's first attempt at directing a period drama which traces the relationship between Mughal emperor Aurangzeb and his brother Dara Shukoh. Hussain Haidry has penned the dialogues for the film, with screenplay by Sumit Roy.

Karan was speaking at the trailer launch of his next production, "Bhoot- The Haunted Ship", starring Vicky and Bhumi.

