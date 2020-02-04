Radiohead to go on a year-long sabbatical

Singer Thomas Yorke-fronted English rock band Radiohead is taking a "year away" from working together. Drummer Philip Selway made the revelation in an interview with NME.

"There are always conversations going on, but we've always got other projects going on. This is kind of a year away from Radiohead, but we will pick that up again," Selway said. Asked whether they would return in 2021, he teased, "We'll see. We're talking."

The band also features brothers guitarist Jonny and bassist Colin Greenwood, and guitarist Ed O'Brien. Radiohead's most recent album, "A Moon Shaped Pool" released in 2016.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.