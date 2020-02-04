Netflix axes 'Spinning Out' after first season

Netflix has pulled the plug on ice skating drama "Spinning Out" after its debut season. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the Samantha Stratton-created series launched on January 1 to mixed reviews. It starred Kaya Scodelario and January Jones.

"Spinning Out" starred Scodelario as a high-level singles skater who reinvents her career following an injury as a pairs skater. The 10-episode series ended with a cliffhanger that Stratton said viewers would find out about should the show gets a second season.

The cast also included Johnny Weir, Sarah Wright Olsen, Will Kemp, Kaitlyn Leeb, Amanda Zhou and Mitchell Edwards.

