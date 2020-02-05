Left Menu
Kylie Jenner opens up about her relationship with Caitlyn Jenner

Makeup mogul Kylie Jenner recently spoke about her relationship with Caitlyn Jenner.

Kylie Jenner opens up about her relationship with Caitlyn Jenner
Catylin and Kylie Jenner (Image courtesy: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

Makeup mogul Kylie Jenner recently spoke about her relationship with Caitlyn Jenner. In an interview with Harper's Bazaar, the 22-year-old Tv personality recently spoke about her relationship with her father and said, "My dad was the best growing up," reported Fox News.

Kylie, who will grace the cover page for the March issue of Harper's Bazaar, further said, her father "Never missed a sports game. Took us to school every day, and our school was, like, 45 minutes from our house." The American media personality further revealed that they used to talk every day, but there was a pause in their communication during Caitlyn's most recent reality television appearance.

Kylie also stated that she couldn't talk to Caitlyn during a reality Tv reality show 'I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!' which completed in 2019. She also told that she used to watch the clips of the show and also revealed that she felt it was harder for Caitlyn "because she couldn't see us." Caitlyn received a sweet surprise to her daughters Kylie and Kendall Jenner as she came back home after exiting the show. She shared a picture on Instagram, where her living room was decorated with balloons spelling "welcome home." And she wrote "Thank you for my baby's @kendalljenner @kyliejenner" (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

