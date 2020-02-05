John Travolta to star in 'Die Hart'

Hollywood veteran John Travolta is joining Kevin Hart in the upcoming comedy action series, "Kevin Hart" . Set at the short-form content provider Quibi, the show marks Travolta's return to the small screen since his role as lawyer Robert Shapiro in "The People v OJ Simpson: American Crime Story" .

"Die Hart" , a clever wordplay on the action blockbuster series "Die Hard", follows a fictionalised version of Hart on a quest to land the action movie role of a lifetime, reported Variety. He gets his wish when a famous director offers him his dream – to be a leading man action star – but there's a catch: Hart must first train at the world's greatest action star school, run by a lunatic (Travolta).

The series is a collaboration between Hart's production banner Laugh Out Loud Network and Quibi. The show is directed by Eric Appel and written by Tripper Clancy and Derek Kolstad.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

