John Abraham, Rohit Dhawan to reunite for 'Vedalam' remake

  • Mumbai
  • Updated: 05-02-2020 15:37 IST
  • Created: 05-02-2020 15:37 IST
Actor John Abraham and filmmaker Rohit Dhawan are reteaming for the Hindi remake of Tamil blockbuster "Vedalam" . According to a source close to the production, Bhushan Kumar's T-series has acquired the rights of the 2015 hit, which featured Tamil star Ajith Kumar.

"The Hindi film we are working on is an adaptation 'Vedalam'. The film is still in pre-production. Work on final scripting, dialogues and location recce will follow," the source told PTI. The original film featured Ajith as Ganesh, an underworld don-turned-cab driver, who secretly avenges the murders of his sworn sister's parents.

For the Hindi version, the makers are scouting for a female lead. The yet-to-be-titled film will mark a third collaboration between John and Rohit after "Desi Boyz" (2011) and "Dishoom" (2016).

Bhushan and John, who previously worked together on "Satyameva Jayate" and "Batla House" , will next collaborate on "Mumbai Saga" , "Satyameva Jayate 2" and "Ek Villain 2".

