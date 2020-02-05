Left Menu
'Stranger Things' to end with two-part final season: report

Netflix's hit sci-fi series "Stranger Things" might be ending after its season five. According to the web portal We Got This Covered, the makers have planned to split the final season into two parts.

"The original plan was to make season four the last, (but) they've now decided to just extend the plot across an additional run. "The second part may be marketed as season five, but it'll essentially be the second half of season four as it will continue the same storyline," the report said.

The series has been created by Matt and Ross Duffer. They directed it along with Shawn Levy. The Duffer Brothers also serve as executive producers on the series along with Levy, Dan Cohen and Iain Patterson.

The series stars Winona Ryder, David Harbour, Finn Wolfhard, Noah Schnapp, Millie Bobby Brown, Caleb McLaughlin, Gaten Matarazzo, Natalia Dyer, Charlie Heaton, Joe Keery and others. Set in the 1980s, the series takes a look at the fictional town of Hawkins, Indiana, where a secret government lab accidentally opens a door to another dimension referred to as the Upside Down.

The third season of "Stranger Things" premiered last July.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

