Johnny Depp to produce documentary feature on Irish singer Shane MacGowan

American actor Johnny Depp will produce a documentary on the life of his friend and Irish folk-punker Shane MacGowan, reported The Hollywood Reporter. The documentary feature about the legendary vocalist, his music and the Irish diaspora will be directed by Julien Temple.

The worldwide sale rights of the documentary feature have been acquired by HanWay Films and it is being made in association with the Warner Music Group. According to the Hollywood Reporter, the project will be introduced at the upcoming European Film Market by Hanway Films where the company is known to screen the footage for the first time.

"Knowing Shane for 30 years, I am honoured to be producing the definitive film on both my friend and one of the most important artists and beloved poets of the twentieth century," Hollywood Reporter quoted Depp as saying. Animation and unseen footage from Temple's own archives, MacGowan's family and other collaborators would be used in the film.

"It's not the easiest thing to make a film about Shane MacGowan. The nearest thing I can think of is one of those David Attenborough films. You set the camera traps," The Hollywood Reporter quoted Temple as saying. "You wait and you wait, in the hope that one day the snow leopard will trigger them. Then when you do actually capture the unique force of Shane's personality, even for a moment on screen, you realise it was all worthwhile," Temple added. (ANI)

