A contrarian view is a relevant part of society: Mahesh Bhatt

Filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt on Wednesday said controversy is not always a bad word and a contrarian view point is relevant to society. Bhatt, is the showrunner of "Dil Jaise Dhadke... Dhadakane Do", which revolves around a godman (Rahul Azam) and two children whose souls have been damned by destiny.

Directed by Guroudev Bhalla, the show stars child actors Jared Albert Savaille and Hirva Trivedi, besides Shruti Seth and Rahil Azam. When asked if he is afraid of any controversy because of the godman angle, the filmmaker said he is open to different opinions.

"There is nothing significant that can be made without any controversy. Whenever you come up with a new point, there will be people who will say things from opposite perspective. Since when controversy became a bad word? "A contrarian view is a relevant part of society. Like, how a house is built on two pillars and both of them are opposite. It is not necessary that the opposite view is a lie, it can be an equally profound view. People will get to know the perspective of our story when they watch it," Bhatt said during an interaction with the media here.

Bhatt believes "Dil Jaise Dhadke... Dhadakane Do" will be a landmark show for television. The show will air on Star Plus from February 10. "I was mesmerised to see the show, I have seen three episodes and I was moved, I had tears in my eyes. The show has been made with utmost honesty and it respects the audience. I believe the show will set the screen on fire."

Bhatt is making his comeback to film direction after 20 years with "Sadak 2". The film will see original actors Pooja Bhatt and Sanjay Dutt in the lead, besides Alia Bhatt and Aditya Roy Kapur, who are the new entrants to the sequel.

