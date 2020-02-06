Henry Thomas, Kate Siegel to reunite with Mike Flanagan on Netflix's 'Midnight Mass' series

"The Haunting of Hill House" stars Henry Thomas and Kate Siegel are among the actors who have been cast in Mike Flanagan's new Netflix horror series "Midnight Mass" . The show has been developed by Flanagan and Trevor Macy and is part of their multi-year television deal with the streamer.

Besides the two actors, the seven-episode show will also feature Zach Gilford, Hamish Linklater, Annabeth Gish, Rahul Kohli, and Michael Trucco, Netflix said in a post on its See What's Next Twitter handle. "Midnight Mass" is set around an isolated island community which experiences miraculous events - and frightening omens - after the arrival of a charismatic, mysterious young priest.

Flanagan will be directing as well as executive producing the show with Macy. Thomas and Siegel, who is also Flanagan's wife, earlier worked with the filmmaker on "The Haunting of the Hill House" that kickstarted the streamer's "horror anthology" franchise.

The two actors along with fellow "Hill House" alums -- Oliver Jackson-Cohen and Victoria Pedretti -- are also set to star in the show's second season, titled "The Haunting of Bly Manor" . Based on Henry James psychological gothic horror novella, "The Haunting of Bly Manor" will debut later this year.

