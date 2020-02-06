Left Menu
'Mere Liye Tum Kaafi Ho' promotes inclusivity of love in society: Ayushmann Khurrana

After dropping the soulful track -- 'Mere Liye Tum Kaafi Ho' -- from his upcoming comedy-drama 'Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan', multi-talented star Ayushmann Khurrana on Thursday said the song was created with the intent of promoting inclusivity of love in society.

  New Delhi
  Updated: 06-02-2020 19:34 IST
'Mere Liye Tum Kaafi Ho' promotes inclusivity of love in society: Ayushmann Khurrana
A poster of the song featuring Ayushmann Khurrana (Image source: Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

After dropping the soulful track -- 'Mere Liye Tum Kaafi Ho' -- from his upcoming comedy-drama 'Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan', multi-talented star Ayushmann Khurrana on Thursday said the song was created with the intent of promoting inclusivity of love in society. "We wanted to have a song in the film that captures the universal emotion of love and romance and 'Mere Liye Tum Kaafi Ho' captures this essence beautifully. It is a quintessential Bollywood love song that beautifully shows all the emotions that any love story goes through, that any partner feels for their someone special," said Khurrana.

According to Khurrana who plays the role of a homosexual man in the film, the song 'Mere Liye Tum Kaafi Ho' will strike a chord with every lover irrespective of their sexual preferences. "The lyrics, the picturisation everything echoes the reality of what a couple in love would feel. It has been an honour to sing a song that celebrates the notion of what love should stand for and it gives me great privilege to sing a love song for a forward-thinking film on same-sex relationship," the 35-year-old actor said.

"It is an empowering song dedicated to everyone who believes in standing up for love, who doesn't get bogged down by societal pressures and regressive stereotypes. Vayu has penned it beautifully and composed it brilliantly with Tanishk Bagchi," he added. The song sung by Khurrana himself was released earlier on February 4 and since then it has grabbed over 7 million views on YouTube.

The romantic song features Ayushmann and Jitendra and shows the cute love story of the two. The chemistry between the two has been aptly captured in the song. 'Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan' is a light-hearted comedy that can be seen as a progressive attempt towards the acceptance of same-sex couples, an issue that continues to remain a taboo in India even after a year of its decriminalisation by the Supreme Court.

Helmed by Hitesh Kewalya and produced by Bhushan Kumar, the film is the second installment of the much-acclaimed 'Shubh Mangal Saavdhan' film, which was released in 2017. The romantic comedy flick with a powerful message is set to hit the big theatres on February 21. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

