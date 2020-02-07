Left Menu
Beyonce, daughter Blue Ivy spotted in Adidas x Ivy Park Gear

American singer Beyonce and her daughter Blue Ivy walked out in matching gears from the Adidas x Ivy Park athleisure collection.

Beyonce, daughter Blue Ivy spotted in Adidas x Ivy Park Gear
Beyonce with daughter Blue Ivy Carter. Image Credit: ANI

American singer Beyonce and her daughter Blue Ivy walked out in matching gears from the Adidas x Ivy Park athleisure collection. Adidas x IVY Park is an activewear clothing line introduced last month by the singer, which includes a range of cream, off-white, maroon, and orange garments, accessories, and footwear.

According to TMZ, Beyonce with her daughter was seen spending the day fabric shopping at Mood Fabrics in New York City. Daughter Ivy went for a burgundy playsuit with orange stripes on the front, while mother Beyonce opted for a maroon hoodie paired up with matching track pants.

Ahead of its release date, Beyonce even gave away the capsule collection to some of the famous Hollywood personalities. American television stars that had the opportunity to receive the new collection included beauty mogul Kim Kardashian West, actor Reese Witherspoon, rapper Cardi B, singer Janelle Monae, comedian Ellen DeGeneres, model Hailey Baldwin, Zendaya, Laverne Cox and Yara Shahidi. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

