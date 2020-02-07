Left Menu
Lili Reinhart takes strong stand on body positivity

Actor Lili Reinhart has taken a strong stand on body positivity on social media as she responded to a fan on Friday, who raised a question of how the cast of 'Riverdale' feels about portraying such chiselled physiques while playing teens.

  ANI
  • |
  Washington DC
  • |
  Updated: 07-02-2020 20:28 IST
  • |
  • Created: 07-02-2020 20:28 IST
Actor Lili Reinhart (Image courtesy: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

Actor Lili Reinhart has taken a strong stand on body positivity on social media as she responded to a fan on Friday, who raised a question of how the cast of 'Riverdale' feels about portraying such chiselled physiques while playing teens. Without brushing off the question on Twitter, the 23-year-old star opened about her experience over the course of her time on the much-lauded teen drama series.

"Actually, not everyone on this show is perfectly chiselled and even I feel intimidated by the physique of my surrounding cast mates sometimes when I have to do bra/underwear scenes. I've felt very insecure due to the expectation that people have for women on TV, what they should look like." Lili tweeted. She further said: "But I have come to terms with my body and that I'm not the kind of person you would see walking on a runway during fashion week. I have bigger boobs, I have cellulite on my thighs/butt, and my stomach sticks out rather than curves in," cited E! News.

Lili also took some time to share how her current struggle with depression had caused her to put on weight. She also pointed out the fact that she is choosing to embrace the weight gain due to depression the last two months and use to empower other women or young girls who are fans of the show, reported E! News. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

