Sam Claflin boards Amazon series 'Daisy Jones and the Six'

Actor Sam Claflin is set to star opposite Riley Keough in the upcoming Amazon series "Daisy Jones and the Six" . The 12 episode musical drama is based on Taylor Jenkins Reid's best-selling novel "Daisy Jones & The Six".

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the series will focus on the rise and fall of a renowned rock band in the 1970s. In the novel, Keough's Daisy is a gifted musician who became famous too fast in the Los Angeles music scene and is now dealing with the repercussions of fame. Daisy's star skyrockets when she teams up with The Six, fronted by the charismatic Billy Dunne (Claflin). The book mostly revolves around Daisy and Billy's working relationship.

Will Graham is on board as the showrunner with Niki Caro attached to direct multiple episodes. The show will be executive produced by Reese Witherspoon and Lauren Neustadter of Hello Sunshine and Circle of Confusion's Brad Mendelsohn.

