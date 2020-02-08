'Shikara' mints Rs 1.20 cr at box office on day one

Vidhu Vinod Chopra's directorial movie 'Shikara' that hit the screens on Friday, opened to a whopping Rs 1.20 crore at the box office on the first day of its release. Film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh stated that the show business gathered momentum in the post noon shows.

'Shikara' narrates the story of the mass exodus of Kashmiri Pandits from the Kashmir valley in 1990 and the bond between the lead actors in the worst of times. The film showcases 40,000 real migrants of Jagti and other camps. It also has the real footage from the time of the mass exodus.

The flick is largely shot in the Kashmir Valley and is being promoted mainly as a journey of love between the lead couple. Co-produced by Fox Star Studios, 'Shikara' released on February 7, 2020. (ANI)

