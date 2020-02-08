Left Menu
Development News Edition

Veteran actor Orson Bean succumbs to injuries after road accident in LA

Veteran American actor and TV game show panellist Orson Bean succumbed to injuries after being hit by a car in Los Angeles on Friday (local time).

  • ANI
  • |
  • Los Angeles
  • |
  • Updated: 08-02-2020 16:41 IST
  • |
  • Created: 08-02-2020 16:41 IST
Veteran actor Orson Bean succumbs to injuries after road accident in LA
The 91-year-old was struck by multiple vehicles during the mishap at the Venice Boulevard. Image Credit: ANI

Veteran American actor and TV game show panellist Orson Bean succumbed to injuries after being hit by a car in Los Angeles on Friday (local time). Bean, 91, was known for his memorable roles during the 1950s and 1960s in shows such as 'Twilight Zone' and 'To Tell the Truth'.

Fox News cited Fox 11 which reported that the actor was hit by a vehicle when he was crossing the street in the city's Venice area. Officer Tony Im of LAPD told the media outlet that Bean died on the scene of the accident.

The 91-year-old was struck by multiple vehicles during the mishap at the Venice Boulevard, Fox News quoted KNBC-TV. One of the drivers who ran over Bean reportedly tried to aid him after the accident.

Bean was known for a long and illustrious career as he carried on with his profession well into his 80s and also appeared in relatively recent shows by the likes of 'Hot in Cleveland' and 'Modern Family'. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Fact check: Is China seeking approval to kill coronavirus patients to stop outbreak?

HRD Minister, PISA coordinator meet to discuss preparations for PISA 2021

Delhi Police woman sub-inspector shot dead

Manappuram Finance to raise up to Rs 1,150 cr via debentures

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

15 Kerala students stranded in China's Hubei reach Kochi; no

Fifteen students from the state who returned here from China were allowed to go home by doctors as none of them had symptoms of the novel coronavirus nCoV infection, officials said on Saturday. However, their samples have been collected for...

Swara Bhaskar, Taapsee Pannu cast their vote in Delhi Assembly polls

Delhi-based B-town celebrities, Taapsee Pannu, Swara Bhaskar, and Zeeshan Ayyub on Saturday exercised their franchise in the Assembly elections. The actors urged their fans to step out and vote in large numbers as the turnout crossed the 50...

Malaika Arora aces glittery pant-suit look

Almost a month after pulling out the J-Lo look, Bollywood diva Malaika Arora brought back the 90s disco look in her new photoshoot. The style icon shared a trail of pictures on her Instagram where she is seen dazzling in a shimmery purple c...

PDP leader Naeem Akhtar booked under Public Safety Act

Peoples Democratic Party PDP leader Naeem Akhtar has been booked under the Public Safety Act PSA. He has been in detention since the government abrogated Article 370 last year, which conferred special status to the erstwhile state of Jammu ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020