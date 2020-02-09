Left Menu
Development News Edition

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 ep 13 synopsis on ancient tunnelling tool, scientific evidence linking to Money Pit

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 ep 13 synopsis on ancient tunnelling tool, scientific evidence linking to Money Pit
The viewers will see an ancient tunnelling tool in the swamp as Gary will discover it in The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 13. Image Credit: Twitter / Curse of Oak Island

Like previous episodes, The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 13 is going to see more diggings and excavations. The big question is – when will the team discover the long lost or hidden treasure?

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 12 focussed on their high hope despite the catastrophic hurricane Dorian causing severe damage to their efforts. Fans were amused to see Rick Lagina's inspiration and positive blend of thoughts as he was determined to continue and spearhead the excavation. "I'm never going to give up," Rick said expressing tolerating nature.

The previous Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 12 was also interesting as there were plenty of suggestions of French activity on the island. New evidence suggests there was French activity on Oak Island decades before the discovery of the Money Pit. Fans were surprised to know more about Duc d'Anville who made an expedition in 1746 with 11,000 men and a fleet of 64 ships. This effort was the fourth and final French attempt to regain the Nova Scotian capital, Annapolis Royal, during King George's War. But the expedition ended in failure and Duc d'Anville died from a stroke and was buried at the Nova Scotia George Island. Many men also died of typical diseases including scurvy and typhus.

Fans are passionately waiting to know what they are going to see in The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 13. The viewers will see an ancient tunnelling tool in the swamp as Gary will discover it. It will surely be quite interesting to see the varied sorts of tools were utilized centuries back with many more details.

Here's the synopsis of The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 13 titled 'Bromancing the Stones' – Excitement abounds when Gary uncovers an ancient tunnelling tool in the swamp; the team obtains hard, scientific evidence suggesting they may have finally located the original Money Pit.

According to the synopsis of episode 13, the scientific evidence(s) will suggest that the team has finally located the original Money Pit. If everything falls in line accordingly, this will be one of the biggest discoveries of this century.

Never miss the airing of The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 13 titled 'Bromancing the Stones' on Tuesday, February 11, 2020 on History. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the reality and television series.

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Central Park to invest Rs 1000 cr on new project in Gurugram

Why do Superman and other superheroes wear underwear over pants? Know the secret

Germany's Merkel fires official following far-right fiasco

UPDATE 1-Thailand reports 7 new coronavirus cases - health ministry

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

After ugly loss, Rangers regroup for Kings' visit

New York Rangers coach David Quinn conceded how poorly his team played for most of a 3-2 loss to the Buffalo Sabres on Friday, and how he did not see such a sub-par performance coming. Quinn hopes he can provide a better assessment of his t...

Morris ready to make Clippers debut at Cavaliers

Marcus Morris was acquired by the Los Angeles Clippers on Thursday, watched his new teammates play Saturday at Minnesota and is now expected to make his debut with the team Sunday at the Cleveland Cavaliers. The Clippers deal for Morris was...

Nod for NPR in Tamil Nadu will invite people's ire, says DMK

DMK president M K Stalin on Sunday urged the AIADMK government to not allow the National Population Register drive in Tamil Nadu, saying any move to go ahead with it would invite stern opposition from the people. He also renewed DMKs deman...

Goa Archbishop urges govt to revoke CAA

Archbishop of Goa and Daman, Rev Filipe Neri Ferrao, has urged the central government to immediately and unconditionally revoke the Citizenship Amendment Act and stop quashing the right to dissent. He also appealed to the government not to ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020