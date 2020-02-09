The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 ep 13 synopsis on ancient tunnelling tool, scientific evidence linking to Money Pit

Like previous episodes, The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 13 is going to see more diggings and excavations. The big question is – when will the team discover the long lost or hidden treasure?

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 12 focussed on their high hope despite the catastrophic hurricane Dorian causing severe damage to their efforts. Fans were amused to see Rick Lagina's inspiration and positive blend of thoughts as he was determined to continue and spearhead the excavation. "I'm never going to give up," Rick said expressing tolerating nature.

The previous Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 12 was also interesting as there were plenty of suggestions of French activity on the island. New evidence suggests there was French activity on Oak Island decades before the discovery of the Money Pit. Fans were surprised to know more about Duc d'Anville who made an expedition in 1746 with 11,000 men and a fleet of 64 ships. This effort was the fourth and final French attempt to regain the Nova Scotian capital, Annapolis Royal, during King George's War. But the expedition ended in failure and Duc d'Anville died from a stroke and was buried at the Nova Scotia George Island. Many men also died of typical diseases including scurvy and typhus.

Fans are passionately waiting to know what they are going to see in The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 13. The viewers will see an ancient tunnelling tool in the swamp as Gary will discover it. It will surely be quite interesting to see the varied sorts of tools were utilized centuries back with many more details.

Here's the synopsis of The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 13 titled 'Bromancing the Stones' – Excitement abounds when Gary uncovers an ancient tunnelling tool in the swamp; the team obtains hard, scientific evidence suggesting they may have finally located the original Money Pit.

According to the synopsis of episode 13, the scientific evidence(s) will suggest that the team has finally located the original Money Pit. If everything falls in line accordingly, this will be one of the biggest discoveries of this century.

Never miss the airing of The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 13 titled 'Bromancing the Stones' on Tuesday, February 11, 2020 on History. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the reality and television series.

