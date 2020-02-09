Left Menu
FACTBOX-Key nominations for the 2020 Academy Awards

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Los Angeles
  • |
  • Updated: 09-02-2020 15:33 IST
  • |
  • Created: 09-02-2020 15:31 IST
Joaquin Phoenix. Image Credit: ANI

The Academy Awards, the highest honors in the movie industry, will be handed out on Sunday at a ceremony in Hollywood. Following is a list of nominations in key categories:

Best Picture "The Irishman" (Netflix)

"Once Upon a Time in Hollywood" (Sony Pictures) "Parasite" (Neon)

"Marriage Story" (Netflix) "1917" (Universal Pictures)

"Jojo Rabbit" (Searchlight Pictures) "Joker" (Warner Bros.)

"Little Women" (Sony Pictures) "Ford v Ferrari" (20th Century Studios)

Best Actor Joaquin Phoenix - "Joker"

Adam Driver - "Marriage Story" Leonardo DiCaprio - "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood"

Antonio Banderas - "Pain and Glory" Jonathan Pryce - "The Two Popes"

Best Actress Renee Zellweger - "Judy"

Charlize Theron - "Bombshell" Scarlett Johansson - "Marriage Story"

Saoirse Ronan - "Little Women" Cynthia Erivo - "Harriet"

Best Director Martin Scorsese - "The Irishman"

Quentin Tarantino - "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood" Bong Joon Ho - "Parasite"

Sam Mendes - "1917" Todd Phillips - "Joker"

Best Supporting Actor Brad Pitt - "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood"

Al Pacino - "The Irishman" Joe Pesci - "The Irishman"

Tom Hanks - "A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood" Anthony Hopkins - "The Two Popes"

Best Supporting Actress Laura Dern - "Marriage Story"

Margot Robbie - "Bombshell" Florence Pugh - "Little Women"

Scarlett Johansson - "Jojo Rabbit" Kathy Bates - "Richard Jewell"

Best Original Screenplay "Marriage Story"

"Once Upon a Time in Hollywood" "Parasite"

"Knives Out" "1917"

Best Adapted Screenplay "The Irishman"

"Jojo Rabbit" "Joker"

"Little Women" "The Two Popes"

Best Animated Feature Film "How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World"

"I Lost My Body" "Klaus"

"Missing Link" "Toy Story 4"

Best Documentary Film "American Factory"

"The Cave" "The Edge of Democracy"

"For Sama" "Honeyland"

Best International Feature Film "Corpus Christi - Poland

"Honeyland" - North Macedonia "Les Miserables" - France

"Pain and Glory" - Spain "Parasite" - South Korea

Best Original Song "I Can't Let You Throw Yourself Away - "Toy Story 4"

"(I'm Gonna) Love Me Again" - "Rocketman" "I'm Standing With You" - "Breakthrough"

"Into the Unknown" - "Frozen 2" "Stand Up" - "Harriet"

