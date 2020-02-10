Left Menu
Development News Edition

Laura Dern wins best supporting actress Oscar for 'Marriage Story'

  • PTI
  • |
  • Los Angeles
  • |
  • Updated: 10-02-2020 12:14 IST
  • |
  • Created: 10-02-2020 12:11 IST
Laura Dern wins best supporting actress Oscar for 'Marriage Story'
Image Credit: Flickr

Hollywood star Laura Dern couldn't have asked for a better birthday present than an Oscar as she won her maiden Academy Award in the best supporting actress category for her role in "Marriage Story" . The actor, who turns 53 on Monday, won the Oscar for playing Nora Fanshaw, a firebrand divorce counsel to Scarlett Johansson's character undergoing separation from her husband, played by Adam Driver.

Dern beat Johansson, nominated for "Jojo Rabbit", and her "Little Women" co-star Florence Pugh in the category. Other nominees were Margot Robbie ( "Bombshell" ) and Kathy Bates ( "Richard Jewell" ). "This is the best birthday present ever," Dern declared as she accepted her trophy.

"Some say never meet your heroes but I say if you are really blessed, you get them as your parents," the actor said, dedicating the award to her parents, veteran actors Bruce Dern and Diane Ladd. Dern hailed the cast and crew of her film. She singled out director Noah Baumbach as she praised him for his "vision" and "magic".

"Noah wrote a movie about love and about breaching divisions in the name and in the honour of family and home, and hopefully for all of us, in the name of our planet," she added. A decorated actor who has largely been celebrated for her acting chops both on TV and in cinema, Dern today is at the top of her game.

Her turn as the fierce yet charming and supportive Nora had already earned Dern her fifth Golden Globe, a BAFTA, a Critics Choice Award and a Screen Actors Guild Award. The actor has often talked about her affinity towards unassuming but sticky characters and as Nora she blazed the screen, especially with her much-talked-about monologue in the divorce drama.

But much before "Marriage Story" came to the fore, Dern's performance as a wealthy helicopter mom Renata Klein in HBO series "Big Little Lies" reflected a change in time. The role of an angry woman on-screen during the nascent stage of the #MeToo movement hit close to home and also won the actor her first Emmy for best supporting actress in a limited series or movie.

She kick-started started her career in the 1980s but her official film debut was an appearance in "Alice Doesn't Live Here Anymore" (1974), directly opposite her mother. Dern rose to prominence with David Lynch's 1986 neo-noir mystery "Blue Velvet". She later received an Academy Award nomination for best actress for her portrayal of the titular orphan in the 1991 drama "Rambling Rose" and Ladd, who also starred in the film, was nominated for a best supporting actress Oscar - a first feat for a mother-daughter duo.

The generation of the 1990s still recognizes Dern as the soft-spoken, maternal and opinionated Dr Ellie Sattler from Steven Spielberg's "Jurassic Park" series. Besides Lynch and Spielberg, she has worked with directing greats such as Martin Scorsese, Jonathan Demme, Paul Thomas Anderson, Clint Eastwood, and Robert Altman.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 ep 13 synopsis on ancient tunnelling tool, scientific evidence linking to Money Pit

Motherson Sumi Systems Q3 profit drops 39 pc to Rs 340 cr

Govt plans to sell 5 pc stake in SAIL via OFS, may rake in Rs 1,000 cr

Arctic ice melt is disrupting key ocean current, may alter climate in Western Europe: Study

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-Cricket-Pakistan inflict innings defeat on Bangladesh in Rawalpindi

Pakistan needed less than 90 minutes on Monday to claim the last four Bangladesh wickets and steamroll the tourists by an innings and 44 runs inside four days in the opening test in Rawalpindi.Resuming on 126-6 after conceding a first-innin...

Maha: Lecturer set on fire by stalker dies during treatment

The 25-year-old woman lecturer who was set ablaze by a stalker in Maharashtras Wardha district last week died while undergoing treatment at a hospital here on Monday morning, officials said. Ankita Pisudde, a resident of Hinganghat town in ...

UPDATE 1-UK declares coronavirus a serious and imminent threat to public health

Britain said on Monday that the new coronavirus was a serious and imminent threat to public health, a step that gives the government additional powers to fight the spread of the virus.The Secretary of State declares that the incidence or tr...

UPDATE 1-Philippines seeks scrapping of 'abusive' broadcaster's franchise

The Philippine government on Monday urged the Supreme Court to cancel the franchises of the countrys top broadcaster, ABS-CBN Corp, a move slammed by opposition lawmakers and activists as an attack designed to intimidate independent media.T...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020