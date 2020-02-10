Left Menu
Priyanka Chopra, Hansal Mehta congratulate 'Parasite' for historic Oscar win

  • PTI
  •
  • Mumbai
  •
  • Updated: 10-02-2020 13:00 IST
  • Created: 10-02-2020 12:55 IST
Priyanka Chopra Image Credit: ANI

Several Bollywood celebrities, including Priyanka Chopra Jonas, directors Hansal Mehta and Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari among others congratulated team "Parasite" for becoming the first non-English and South Korean film ever to win the best picture award at the Oscars. Helmed by Bong Joon Ho, the movie -- a cleverly crafted, stylish genre-bending story -- broke the "one inch long subtitle barrier" that its director famously had talked about in the run up to the Oscars to sweep the top categories that also included the international feature, best director and original screenplay trophies.

In her Instagram story, Chopra praised the film for "shattering the glass ceiling" with its win. "It's so emotional to see an international film like 'Parasite', in Korean with English subtitles, not only receive such a warm embrace from audiences around the world but also this kind of recognition from one of the most prestigious film academy's in the world," she wrote.

"It's time for representation. As people and as entertainers, we are one through entertainment. Our craft has the power to transcend borders and languages and tonight Parasite demonstrates exactly that. Congratulations to the entire film for shattering the glass ceiling and making history as the first non-English film to win best picture," she added Tiwari, who recently helmed "Panga" , said the big win for "Parasite" proves no dream is unachievable.

"The world of storytelling is evolving literally so and it's for us to see. There is hope that no matter who you are or where you come from no dream is unachievable, we just have to keep living and breathing it everyday." Filmmaker Rima Das took to Twitter and wrote, "Parasite the first non-English-language best picture #Oscars winner. Happiness. "BongJoonHo".

Mehta said Bong's Oscar sweep is a testimony to his critically acclaimed career. "Bong Joon-Ho won the Oscar for Memories of Murder, Mother and Parasite tonight," he tweeted.

While "Parasite's" chances in the international category were a lock, the best picture and director win is a huge upset for British filmmaker Sam Mendes' war drama "1917". The South Korean film, about a poor family which worms its way through a rich and gullible household to tragi-comic results, was also up against seven other films: "Ford V. Ferrari," "The Irishman," "Jojo Rabbit," "Joker," "Little Women," "Marriage Story" and "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood".

