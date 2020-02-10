Left Menu
Development News Edition

Now You See Me 3: Benedict Cumberbatch to deal The Eyes, past villains may return

Now You See Me 3: Benedict Cumberbatch to deal The Eyes, past villains may return
According to some rumors, Benedict Cumberbatch will be portrayed as a major agent dealing with The Eyes in Now You See Me 3. Image Credit: Facebook / Benedict Cumberbatch

Now You See Me 3 is one of the most anticipated series of this year, one of the main reasons is the past two movies witnessed a notable box office success in the past decade. The studio, Lionsgate is yet to reveal much update about its development and production. But the good fact is that Sherlock actor Benedict Cumberbatch will play a vital role in the third installment of the Now You See Me franchise.

Now You See Me 3 continues to maintain its hot seat in fans' minds despite the scarcity of recent updates on its production. Although the making of third movie was a pre-decided project, the announcement of Sherlock actor Benedict Cumberbatch's addition was made later. The Sherlock actor, Benedict Cumberbatch will be seen playing an important role in the imminent movie.

The plot for Now You See Me 3 is tightly kept under wraps and nothing is known as of now. According to some rumors, Benedict Cumberbatch will be portrayed as a major agent dealing with The Eyes in Now You See Me 3. The 43-year-old actor is likely to appear at the initial blush without having any special role in the highly anticipated movie.

The Eye had been one of the steady plot elements in the first two films of the franchise. Thus, experts believe The secret, long-running organization will also become a vital part of Now You See Me 3. Maybe the viewers get to see the Four Horsemen (the criminal group of magicians) in one more big robbery and they will probably require assistance from some new faces. With Four Horsemen, more members are expected to join The Eye. For more information, Four Horsemen include J. Daniel Atlas, Merritt McKinney, Jack Wilder and Lula May (having being replaced by Henley Reeves).

According to EconoTimes, since Now You See Me 2 revealed that Dylan has a deeper connection with Thaddeus Bradley (Morgan Freeman), it is also likely that he would return in the third movie. On the other hand, if Now You See Me 3 is going to be the final movie of the franchise, we can expect the previous antagonists or villains in this movie. Thus, fans may get to see Daniel Radcliffe and Michael Caine in the imminent movie playing the roles of Walter Mabry and Arthur Tressler respectively.

Now You See Me 3 does not have an official release date. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the Hollywood movies.

Also Read: The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 ep 13 synopsis on ancient tunnelling tool, scientific evidence linking to Money Pit

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Motherson Sumi Systems Q3 profit drops 39 pc to Rs 340 cr

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 ep 13 synopsis on ancient tunnelling tool, scientific evidence linking to Money Pit

Bank of Baroda cuts MCLR by up to 10 bps

Govt plans to sell 5 pc stake in SAIL via OFS, may rake in Rs 1,000 cr

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

Siberia's mild winter wakes badger cubs from hibernation

Two male badger cubs at a zoo in Siberia have woken from their winter slumber weeks earlier than usual this year because of an unseasonally mild spell of weather. The badgers usually remain fast asleep until the end of February, but were fo...

Tennis-Colombian Farah free to resume playing despite doping breach

Colombias Wimbledon and U.S. Open doubles champion Robert Farah has escaped a ban despite being found in breach of tenniss Anti-Doping Programme, it was announced on Monday. The 32-year-old world number one pulled out of the Australian Open...

Eight men jailed for homosexuality in Mauritania

A Mauritanian court has jailed eight men for two years for committing indecent acts after a video showed them at a gay birthday party, their lawyer and Human Rights Watch HRW said Monday. The party at a restaurant in the capital Nouakchott ...

UPDATE 3-Coronavirus prompts Sony, NTT to join Barcelona congress exodus

Japanese wireless carrier NTT Docomo and Sony Corp pulled out of the Mobile World Congress MWC in Barcelona on Monday because of the coronavirus outbreak. Amazon, South Koreas LG Electronics, Swedish equipment maker Ericsson and U.S. chipma...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020