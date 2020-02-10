Now You See Me 3: Benedict Cumberbatch to deal The Eyes, past villains may return

Now You See Me 3 is one of the most anticipated series of this year, one of the main reasons is the past two movies witnessed a notable box office success in the past decade. The studio, Lionsgate is yet to reveal much update about its development and production. But the good fact is that Sherlock actor Benedict Cumberbatch will play a vital role in the third installment of the Now You See Me franchise.

Now You See Me 3 continues to maintain its hot seat in fans' minds despite the scarcity of recent updates on its production. Although the making of third movie was a pre-decided project, the announcement of Sherlock actor Benedict Cumberbatch's addition was made later. The Sherlock actor, Benedict Cumberbatch will be seen playing an important role in the imminent movie.

The plot for Now You See Me 3 is tightly kept under wraps and nothing is known as of now. According to some rumors, Benedict Cumberbatch will be portrayed as a major agent dealing with The Eyes in Now You See Me 3. The 43-year-old actor is likely to appear at the initial blush without having any special role in the highly anticipated movie.

The Eye had been one of the steady plot elements in the first two films of the franchise. Thus, experts believe The secret, long-running organization will also become a vital part of Now You See Me 3. Maybe the viewers get to see the Four Horsemen (the criminal group of magicians) in one more big robbery and they will probably require assistance from some new faces. With Four Horsemen, more members are expected to join The Eye. For more information, Four Horsemen include J. Daniel Atlas, Merritt McKinney, Jack Wilder and Lula May (having being replaced by Henley Reeves).

According to EconoTimes, since Now You See Me 2 revealed that Dylan has a deeper connection with Thaddeus Bradley (Morgan Freeman), it is also likely that he would return in the third movie. On the other hand, if Now You See Me 3 is going to be the final movie of the franchise, we can expect the previous antagonists or villains in this movie. Thus, fans may get to see Daniel Radcliffe and Michael Caine in the imminent movie playing the roles of Walter Mabry and Arthur Tressler respectively.

Now You See Me 3 does not have an official release date. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the Hollywood movies.

Also Read: The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 ep 13 synopsis on ancient tunnelling tool, scientific evidence linking to Money Pit

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.