Left Menu
Development News Edition

Pooja Hegde to star opposite Salman Khan in 'Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali'

  • PTI
  • |
  • Mumbai
  • |
  • Updated: 11-02-2020 10:46 IST
  • |
  • Created: 11-02-2020 10:39 IST
Pooja Hegde to star opposite Salman Khan in 'Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali'
Image Credit: Twitter (@hegdepooja)

"Housefull 4" star Pooja Hegde has been cast as the female lead opposite superstar Salman Khan in filmmaker Sajid Nadiadwala's next production "Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali" . The announcement was made by the director-producer's banner Nadiadwala Grandson on Tuesday.

"We are elated to welcome back @hegdepooja to the #NGEFamily, as she joins #SajidNadiadwala's 'Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali' starring @BeingSalmanKhan directed by @farhad_samji @WardaNadiadwala @SKFilmsOfficial" the production house tweeted.

In a statement, Nadiadwala said the 29-year-old actor is the "best fit" for the female lead part in the movie. "After working with Pooja in 'Housefull 4', we felt she is the best fit for 'Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali'. It's her first time pairing with Salman, which will get freshness to the story. She has a very good screen presence and outstanding work ethics too," he said.

Farhad Samjhi, who directed Pooja in 2019 comedy "Housefull 4", will be helming the project. Nadiadwala has penned the script. "Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali" has a release date of Eid 2021.

"'Judwaa' was one of the first Eid releases for not just Salman but also Bollywood. In-fact, my directorial debut, 'Kick' too was an Eid release. 'Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali' is a very special subject and a film for all of us, and we are happy to start the filming around October and get it ready for an Eid 2021," Nadiadwala added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Motherson Sumi Systems Q3 profit drops 39 pc to Rs 340 cr

Bank of Baroda cuts MCLR by up to 10 bps

BJP issues whip to party's Rajya Sabha MPs for Tuesday

L&T Construction bags 'large' contracts for its power transmission, distribution biz

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

Delhi HC seeks Centre's stand on plea by injured student seeking probe in Jamia violence

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday sought the Centres response on a plea seeking a court-monitored probe by a committee or an SIT into the police crackdown at Jamia Millia Islamia University on December 15 last year. A bench of Chief Justice D...

Adani Transmission sells 25.1 pc stake in arm AEML to QIA for Rs 3,220 cr

Adani Transmission on Tuesday said it has sold 25.1 per cent stake in its arm Adani Electricity Mumbai Ltd AEML to Qatar Investment Authority QIA for approximately Rs 3,220 crore. Qatar Investment Authority QIA has completed acquisition of ...

PPFAS Mutual Fund Plans to Open Seven Branches this Year

PPFAS Mutual Fund, sponsored by Parag Parikh Financial Advisory Services Private Limited, opened two new branches in Bengaluru and Pune. In addition to the head office in Mumbai, the fund house has now three branches overall. It had opened ...

Delhi court seeks report from police on Brinda Karat's complaint against Anurag Thakur, Pravesh Verma

A special court in Delhi on Tuesday directed police to file an action taken report on a complaint filed by CPIM leader Brinda Karat against BJP leaders Anurag Thakur and Parvesh Verma for their alleged hate speeches while campaigning for De...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020